Marion county is hosting its free annual baby shower for new parents

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health invites new parents or soon-to-be-parents to attend its annual ‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’.

The event will be on Jan. 26.

Parents interested in joining may attend one of the two gatherings that day, 2-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m.

This is a free event and no pre-registration is needed.

Each attending family will receive a goody bag filled with educational and community resource information.

Families can also win prizes such as cribs, toys, umbrella strollers and baby bathtubs.

The Healthy Start of Marion County and the Safe Kids of Marion County will join the Department of Health in hosting the Baby Shower.

Other community partners who help make this event possible include the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County, Heart of Florida Health Center, Loving Arms Birth & Wellness Center, Healthy Families of Lake, Sumter and Marion, and Humana Health Horizons.

Click here for more information about the baby shower.

