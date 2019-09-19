0 Marion County man accused of killing wife, four children worked at veterinary hospital

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County man accused of murdering his wife and her four children worked at a veterinary hospital in Mount Dora.

Michael Jones was arrested in George after deputies believe he killed his family in Florida and drove their decomposing bodies around in a van for weeks.

Jones' friends said he was a hardworking veterinary technician at Mount Dora Veterinary Hospital.

"He was the guy. He'd see an old lady pull up with her animal. He would run out to the car and help her out and help her in with the animal, and everybody loved Mike," said Beau Delaporte.

Beau and Casey Delaporte hired him, but they said he became much more than an employee.

"He was our best friend. I considered him a little brother. Our children even call him 'Uncle Mike.' He was great around his own kids and our kids," said Casey Delaporte.

But over the years, that sparkling image began to fade. Jones' first wife worked at the veterinary office, too, and he had three children with her.

It's also the place he met Casei, the wife he's now accused of murdering.

When he started the relationship with her, Delaportes said they noticed he was telling lies.

"He told us his mother died, that she was an alcoholic, that she went out one night in a snowstorm and froze to death in a ditch, and he lived that lie for many months," said Casey Delaporte.

In 2015, he was arrested after deputies said he broke into the veterinary hospital, and stole money and medicine.

"He found out who you wanted him to be and he was that person to you. So that's his way of luring you in," said Casey Delaporte.

The Delaportes parted ways with Jones after seeing that side of him, but still never expected he could be accused of murdering a woman and four children.

"Now, he's playing the victim. We see him walk on the news now and he's got that face, where he's trying to get everyone to feel sorry for him," said Beau Delaporte.

