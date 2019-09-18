0 Man accused of killing wife, four children, transported to Marion County jail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies said Michael Jones, 38, allegedly murdered his wife Casei Jones and her four children-- two were his-- in their Summerfield home.

Jones reportedly crashed his vehicle in Georgia on Sunday, when he told deputies that there was a dead body inside his van.

READ: Man climbs 400-foot tower at Orlando TV station

Investigators said the body was his wife, Casei Jones. Then, investigators searched for the four missing children.

Marion County deputies believe their bodies were found in the woods in another Georgia county, more than 100 miles from the family's Summerfield home.

Investigators said the family's home was cleared out when they arrived to look for clues.

In the weeks after allegedly killing his family, Jones lived in a van with their decomposing bodies.

Jones walked out of the Sheriff's Office Wednesday and was transported to the Marion County jail where he could face charges for five murders.

"It was very hard to watch the video of him being transported. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to watch," said Sarah Gilbert, Casei's sister.

Casei's sister told Channel 9 she feels torn. She feels hatred for Jones because of what he's accused of doing, but she also feels sorry for him.

"I feel like I hope she went first so she didn't have to see her babies suffer. Then, at the same time, I feel like I didn't want the babies to have to see their mom," Gilbert said.

In a few minutes on Eyewitness News at 4: the man accused of murdering his wife and four children is back in Marion County...The unanswered questions that remain in this case. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/lEjTSC4WhY — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) September 18, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.