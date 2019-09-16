Deputies: 4 children found dead after missing Marion County woman's body was found

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The bodies of a missing 32-year-old woman and four children were found Monday in Georgia, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s Office was searching for Casei Jones and her four children after they had been missing for six weeks, officials said.
Jones and her four children, Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, were officially reported missing Saturday. They were last seen in Ocala.
Jones' husband, Michael Jones Jr., 38, was found in Georgia and is being questioned, officials said.
Deputies in Georgia said Michael Jones Jr. led them to the bodies and that investigators are waiting on a positive identification on the children's bodies.
But Marion County deputies said they believe the bodies of the four children are those of Casei Jones' missing children.
The Sheriff's Office said a warrant has been issued for Michael Jones' arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 372-732-9111.
Tough, tough news for Casie Jones’ family. Brantley Co (Georgia) deputies told me half an hour ago Michael Jones led them to bodies and they were waiting on a positive ID. @MCSOFlorida says they believe the remains ARE those of the four children. pic.twitter.com/JBlXZbkERq— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) September 16, 2019
