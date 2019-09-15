Sumter County officials investigating homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on County Road 223.
Investigators said they received a report of a woman not responding inside a home at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Related Headlines
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman dead as a result of homicidal violence.
Detectives said they are withholding the cause of death and working to confirm the victim's identity.
No other details have been made available.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}