  • Sumter County officials investigating homicide, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on County Road 223.

    Investigators said they received a report of a woman not responding inside a home at 5 p.m. Saturday.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman dead as a result of homicidal violence.

    Detectives said they are withholding the cause of death and working to confirm the victim's identity.

    No other details have been made available.

     

