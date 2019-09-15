Daytona Beach Police Department to make announcement regarding serial killer case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said it will make an announcement regarding a major development in the Daytona Beach serial killer case at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Daytona Beach serial killer is believed to be responsible for the murders of four women from December 2005 to December 2007.
The killer has never been apprehended.
No other details were released.
