  • Daytona Beach Police Department to make announcement regarding serial killer case

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said it will make an announcement regarding a major development in the Daytona Beach serial killer case at 10 a.m. Monday. 

    The Daytona Beach serial killer is believed to be responsible for the murders of four women from December 2005 to December 2007.

    Related Headlines

    The killer has never been apprehended. 

    No other details were released.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories