Marion County parents charged with 15-month-old son’s overdose death, deputies says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a couple has been arrested after the death of their child.

Investigators said Kelli Starling and Daniel Miller had been arrested on charges released to the overdose death of a 15-month-old boy.

Deputies said the child was born with drugs in his system, and his parent had lost custody of him before he was later returned.

Detectives said they were called to a home near Ocala on March 1 for a report of an unconscious child.

During their investigation, deputies said they discovered fentanyl and other drugs inside the home, near the unresponsive boy.

Investigators have been working to compile charges on the boy’s parents while determining his cause of death as being an overdose.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday morning to share more information on the death investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

