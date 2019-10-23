Affidavit: Marion County School Board employee arrested on 20 counts of child porn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man who works with the Marion County School Board was arrested for possessing child pornography, according to the Marion County Sheriff's office.
An investigation into the behavior of 61-year-old Fredric Nourse began in April of 2019 when officials received a tip about an IP address located in Silver Springs that may have been transmitting child porn, according to a probable cause affadavit.
After initially denying the activity, officials later examined Nourse's phone and located several images depicting child porn.
Nourse was placed under arrest and faces 20 counts of possession of child porn.
He was jailed on a $100,000 bond.
According to a Marion County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit under "occupation and employer," Nourse answered that he is employed by the Marion County School Board.
