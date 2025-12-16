Local

Leesburg Police hunt two persons of interest in deadly Berry Park shooting

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
LEESBURG SHOOTING SUSPECTS
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police are urgently requesting information about two individuals of interest related to a shooting that occurred over the weekend at Berry Park.

Police are searching for James Fenderson IV and D’Yuntre Wright in connection with a deadly shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Juan Gomez Jr.

Gomez was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle on Sunday, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and was declared dead at the scene.

Law enforcement has not disclosed any details or motives behind the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read