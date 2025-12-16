Leesburg Police hunt two persons of interest in deadly Berry Park shooting

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police are urgently requesting information about two individuals of interest related to a shooting that occurred over the weekend at Berry Park.

Police are searching for James Fenderson IV and D’Yuntre Wright in connection with a deadly shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Juan Gomez Jr.

Gomez was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle on Sunday, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and was declared dead at the scene.

Law enforcement has not disclosed any details or motives behind the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

