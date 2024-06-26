Marion County school bus plows into home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County school bus plowed into a home Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8 a.m.

FHP said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Southwest 31st Avenue Road, approaching a stop sign at Marion Oaks Trail.

A Marion County Public Schools bus was westbound on Marion Oaks Trail, approaching Southwest 31st Avenue Road.

Investigators said the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the intersection at the same time as the school bus.

The front of the pickup hit the right side of the school bus, troopers said.

FHP said the pickup then traveled southwest, stopping in the south part of Marion Oaks Trail.

After the collision, the school bus traveled southwest, barreling into a home on Avenue Road, FHP said.

