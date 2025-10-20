18-year-old arrested after stealing $300 worth of merchandise with juvenile lookout

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Saturday for filing a false crime report, retail theft, and contributing to a minor’s delinquency at a Walmart in the Shores.

Aliyah Jenkins was arrested after an investigation revealed she had stolen approximately $300 worth of merchandise from the store on October 17, using a juvenile as a lookout.

Loss prevention employees saw Jenkins hide items in bath towels and try to leave the store without paying. When challenged, she falsely insisted she had bought the items and then fled, leaving her purse in the shopping cart.

The next day, Jenkins reported her purse stolen to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that another woman took it after using her vehicle.

However, surveillance footage contradicted her story, resulting in her arrest.

Jenkins was out on bond for a previous Grand Theft of a Firearm charge, revoked after her latest arrest.

She is now held without bond at Marion County Jail.

