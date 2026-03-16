Marion County ends mandatory burn ban, but fire officials warn of dry conditions

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners officially ended the mandatory countywide burn ban. Although the mandatory restrictions are no longer in place, a voluntary burn ban continues to be enforced across the county.

Improved weather led to lifting the order, but Marion County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service caution that conditions are still dry and advise residents to avoid outdoor burning.

Burning household trash is always illegal. Residents burning yard debris must follow safety guidelines set by the Florida Forest Service and Marion County. Any outdoor burning must comply with state regulations to prevent accidental fires from spreading.

Yard waste fires are allowed only from 9 a.m. to sunset, must be fully out before dark, and supervised by an adult. Small fires can quickly spread in dry or windy weather.

Pile sizes for yard waste are limited, and residents should consider wind conditions before starting a fire to prevent smoke from causing a nuisance to neighbors or drivers.

Fire officials recommend using alternative disposal methods instead of burning to ensure safety. Citizens should take yard waste to Marion County Solid Waste collection points, as this reduces wildfire risk.

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