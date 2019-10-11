0 Markeith Loyd trial: Key witnesses give testimonies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Day nine of Markeith's Loyd's first trial ended with testimonies from several key witnesses, including Sade Dixon's brother and mother.

Dixon's brother, Ronald Dixon Jr., who was shot during the altercation in which Dixon was killed, told prosecutors about his encounter with Loyd.

"He did this motion to put the bullet in the chamber, held it up," Stewart said.

Stewart may be the most important witness in the case. He tried to separate Dixon and her unborn baby from Loyd, and thus became involved in the deadly shooting.

"He was right at the bottom of my feet when he stopped shooting her, and he turned toward me and started shooting upwards," Stewart said.

Loyd shook his head the whole time Stewart was on the stand.

In opening statements, Loyd's lawyer blamed Stewart and Dixon for provoking the shooting that killed her. He also seemed to promise Loyd's eventual testimony.

"You're going to hear all about this from Markeith," said Terence Lenamon.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer was surprised. "One has to conclude that this is Markeith's decision to get on the stand, not necessarily Mr. Lenamon's. Why? You run the risk of undermining everything the defense accomplishes if Markeith goes off on the witness stand," Sheaffer said.

Dixon's mother, Stephanie Dixon-Daniels, also testified Friday. She said she hated Loyd, even before her daughter's death.

Body camera video from the night Sade Dixon was murdered shows her in shock, just seconds after the shooting.

"As I'm speaking to my mom on the phone, I hear ‘Pow! Pow, pow, pow!" Dixon-Daniels said. "I saw my daughter on my right-hand side, laying bleeding to death."

On cross-examination, the defense was focused on what happened before the shooting.

Loyd's lawyer got Dixon-Daniels to admit she had been biased against Loyd from the beginning of his relationship with her daughter.

Dixon-Daniels: "I called him a 40-year-old (expletive)."

Lenamon: "Anything else?"

Dixon-Daniels: "A pedophile."

Lenamon: "So, you called your daughter's boyfriend a 40-year-old pedophile (expletive)."

Dixon-Daniels: "Yes, I did."

That critique plays into claims from the defense that Loyd is a victim too and that he was acting in self-defense.

Sheaffer called it a risky move. "Mr. Lenamon has to be very careful with how he goes in victim-blaming. You reach a point where you lose the jurors if you overstep that defense," Sheaffer said.

In the midst the trial, one of the jurors is already in trouble.

She was turned in by a fellow juror for lying, during jury selection, about where she worked.

Then it came out that she's also been arrested and never admitted to it.

The court will decide Saturday if she will be removed from the jury.

