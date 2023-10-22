Massey Services acquires Georgia-based company

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of Orlando’s largest privately held companies will expand its presence in Georgia through an acquisition.

Orlando-based Massey Services on Oct. 17 announced it bought Norcross, Georgia-based Solstys Environmental for an undisclosed amount. The company provides pest control services for 4,000 customers in metro Atlanta.

Through the deal, Massey has 16 service center locations in the Peach State.

