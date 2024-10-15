Massive Ocoee sports complex with hotels, restaurants kicks off approval process

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
A massive sports-focused development is starting to move through planning approvals with Ocoee.
The Ocoee Planning and Zoning Board on Oct. 8 advanced a future land use amendment related to the Ocoee Regional Sports Complex mixed-use development.
The 150-acre development from Hobe Sound-based Montierre Development will rise near the intersection of East Fullers Cross Road and Ocoee Apopka Road and include 17 multi-sport fields, 1,114 hotel rooms and 4,277 parking spaces.
The complex — referred to in documents as The Dynasty Ocoee — also includes:
- a 20,000-square-foot welcome center
- 30,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment space
- 130,000 square feet of restaurant space
- a 150,000-square-foot indoor sports venue
- 10,000 square feet of office space
- 180,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, including 50,000 square feet of indoor entertainment space
