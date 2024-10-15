Massive Ocoee sports complex with hotels, restaurants kicks off approval process

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A massive sports-focused development is starting to move through planning approvals with Ocoee.

The Ocoee Planning and Zoning Board on Oct. 8 advanced a future land use amendment related to the Ocoee Regional Sports Complex mixed-use development.

The 150-acre development from Hobe Sound-based Montierre Development will rise near the intersection of East Fullers Cross Road and Ocoee Apopka Road and include 17 multi-sport fields, 1,114 hotel rooms and 4,277 parking spaces.

The complex — referred to in documents as The Dynasty Ocoee — also includes:

a 20,000-square-foot welcome center

30,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment space

130,000 square feet of restaurant space

a 150,000-square-foot indoor sports venue

10,000 square feet of office space

180,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, including 50,000 square feet of indoor entertainment space

