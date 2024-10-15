Florida Aquarium stingrays move from Tropicana Field after Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Stingrays from The Florida Aquarium made it safely through Hurricane Milton while sheltering at a Tampa baseball stadium.

Milton’s winds blew off the roof of Tropicana Field, which was supposed to be a staging area for first responders.

But the stadium also held a 10,000-gallon, 35-foot habitat off right-center field housing the stingrays.

Animal care experts and the Tampa Bay Rays successfully relocated the seven cownose stingrays back to the aquarium in downtown Tampa.

The stingrays returned to their Stingray Beach exhibit on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Rays sponsor the marine exhibit since the stingrays spend the MLB season at Tropicana Field as an interactive attraction.

“We’re pleased to report the cownose stingrays handled the storm well,” said Craig Johnson, The Florida Aquarium’s associate curator. “With the Tampa Bay Rays support, our staff was able to provide onsite care over the past several days, and today, we brought them safely back to the Aquarium.”

