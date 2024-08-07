Local

Mayor Dyer, other city officials broke ground on a new fire station in Orlando set to open in 2025

Mayor Dyer, other city officials broke ground on a new fire station in Orlando set to open in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar broke ground on the new Orlando Fire Department Station 6.

The new station, nicknamed “In the Air or on the Ground,” will be located at 501 Herndon Ave, replacing the current Station 6 on East Robinson Street.

The 15,913-square-foot station will house 36 firefighters, and it will have four bays and three fire apparatus: an Engine, a Tower Truck, and a Rescue.

The new modern facility was designed to promote firefighter health and safety while providing top-rated service, functionality and rapid response times to the community it serves.

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

