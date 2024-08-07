Mayor Dyer, other city officials broke ground on a new fire station in Orlando set to open in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar broke ground on the new Orlando Fire Department Station 6.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The new station, nicknamed “In the Air or on the Ground,” will be located at 501 Herndon Ave, replacing the current Station 6 on East Robinson Street.
The firefighters at @OrlandoFireDept Station 6 work from Orlando Executive Airport, but serve residents in nearby neighborhoods. Today we broke ground on a new start-of-the-art station, which will help them continue to be there for residents needing assistance in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/C6cF7vG9Am— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 7, 2024
The 15,913-square-foot station will house 36 firefighters, and it will have four bays and three fire apparatus: an Engine, a Tower Truck, and a Rescue.
The new modern facility was designed to promote firefighter health and safety while providing top-rated service, functionality and rapid response times to the community it serves.
Read: As TS Debby slowly moves away, another system could develop in the Gulf
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group