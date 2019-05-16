  • Mayor to present annual State of Orange County address

    By: Sarah Wilson , Lauren Seabrook

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will present the annual State of Orange County address on Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center.

    The county said the address will highlight the accomplishments of Orange County and the community as well as preview what’s to come in the future.

    Demings was elected as mayor in August 2018.

    This is a developing story. Tune in to our live stream of the address below, and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

     

     

     

