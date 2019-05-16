0 Mayor to present annual State of Orange County address

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will present the annual State of Orange County address on Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center.

The county said the address will highlight the accomplishments of Orange County and the community as well as preview what’s to come in the future.

Demings was elected as mayor in August 2018.

Demings was elected as mayor in August 2018.

Talking transportation now - says by 2030 we will have a regional population of 5.2 million. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

With recent announcement of 75 million visitors to Orlando area last year, Demings says our tourism industry has a $70 billion impact on our region. He says the "time is right to build" when talking about the expansion of convention center. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

"It is my commitment that there will be no full-time employee who works for Orange County Gov. who will earn below $15/hour by the end of 2021." - Demings @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

Demings say with extra $20 million allocated to child services this year, Orange County now provides $87 million to children. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

Demings talking about the opioid crisis now. He says Orange County first responders administered more than 1500 doses of Narcan last year. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

Demings says crime in the unincorporated part of Orange County declined by 7% last year. He says county recently received $3.5 million to put toward public safety. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

Demings says Orange County will be opening new affordable housing with 96-units in Pine Hills in the next month. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

HOUSING FOR ALL: Demings talking about Central Florida being "worst in nation" for affordable housing. Says OC residents needs to work 82 hours a week at min. wage to afford a 1 bdrm home at market rate. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

Demings says he has no intention of increasing property taxes now - or in the near future. @WFTV #StateofOrangeCounty — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) May 16, 2019

