Lockdown has been lifted at Melbourne High School after “potential threat”, school district says

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Update:

Officials said that the lockdown has been lifted at Melbourne High School.

Pervious:

A lockdown has been placed at Melbourne High School on Monday afternoon after a “potential threat”, officials said.

Brevard County Public Schools said the school is currently sheltering-in-place.

The lockdown is expected to be lifted in about 15 minutes.

According to BCPS, district security and police are investigating the school for the potential threat.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group