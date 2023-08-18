Melbourne man charged in DUI crash that killed 2 women

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne said Friday that they arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash that killed two women last year.

Officers said Robert Lueck was arrested Thursday on several charges including two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.

The crash happened around 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 18 on Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue East.

Police said Lueck was driving a Ford pickup truck when he struck two people.

The victims, 25-year-old Rikki Grace and 26-year-old Megan Grace, were taken to a hospital where they died.

Officials said Rikki Grace was an elementary school teacher.

Officials said the Ford pickup truck hit the pedestrians as they were walking on a sidewalk.

Police said Lueck was driving the pickup while his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit and cannabis was also present in his blood.

Officers said Lueck was driving recklessly and with a suspended driver’s license and no insurance at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

