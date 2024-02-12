Local

Memorial service held for FHP trooper killed in the line of duty

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A memorial service was held Monday for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Mourners filled Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie to pay tribute to FHP Trooper Zachary Fink.

FHP said Fink was following a suspect who was recklessly driving on Interstate 95 in Saint Lucie County on Feb. 2.

Both were on the wrong side of the interstate when a tractor-trailer slammed into Fink’s vehicle.

Fink and the driver of the tractor-trailer died in the crash.

The suspect, Michael Addison, was arrested on nearly a dozen charges.

Fink was given full line-of-duty honors during Monday’s service.

There was no graveside service or viewing.

But Fink’s relatives received a private law enforcement escort for to their homes.

