FHP trooper killed in I-95 crash to receive full line-of-duty death honors

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest Monday.

Friday marks one week since Trooper Zachary Fink was killed.

FHP said he was following a suspect who was driving recklessly on I-95 in Saint Lucie County.

Watch: Florida law enforcement holds procession for FHP trooper killed in line of duty

Both were on the wrong side of the interstate when a semi-truck slammed into Fink.





Fink and a semi-truck driver died.

Watch: Florida man arrested after FHP trooper, truck driver killed during high-speed chase on I-95

The suspect, Michael Addison, is facing nearly a dozen charges.

Fink’s memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie.

Read: FHP trooper dies in line-of-duty after crash on I-95

Officials said he will receive full line-of-duty death honors.

The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on the Trooper Zachary Fink FLHSMV Website Memorial Page or by visiting the Christ Fellowship Church website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group