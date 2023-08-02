A merry-go-round to dragonfly seesaw: Jackson Lane Memorial Park Playground officially opening

DELAND, Fla. — On Friday, residents in Deland can start taking advantage of the newly built Jackson Lane Memorial Playground after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The playground is located at 720 North Frankfort Avenue and replaced equipment that was more than two decades old and was built with accessibility in mind.

City leaders will give remarks prior to a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to open this new playground for our community to enjoy. This is a perfect example of collaboration with Volusia County to create something truly special for our residents,” said Mayor Chris Cloudman.

“We look forward to watching families enjoy the new playground for many years to come, “Cloudman said.

Equipment includes an accessible Merry-Go-Round, climbing walkway, stair climber, bongo drums, see-saw dragon fly and rope climber.

The city has also added benches, picnic tables and refurbished the Basketball court and new parking lot surface.

