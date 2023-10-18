Miami pizza chain opens its 1st local restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Miami-based Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza restaurant chain will open its first Central Florida restaurant later this month.

The pizzeria, which has 11 open Florida locations, will debut a 2600-square-foot eatery at 1210 International Parkway in Heathrow near the Lake Mary Boulevard/Interstate 4 exit on Oct. 31.

The new restaurant will have 32 indoor seats and another 28 outdoor seats, and will offer takeout, delivery and catering.

