The ‘Midnight Stalker ’: Mystery man leaves wood and dollar bills on Central Florida doorsteps

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is examining a series of suspicious events linked to an unknown male suspect in Palm Coast.

Social media buzz has given the odd-fitting moniker of the ‘Midnight Stalker’

Residents have reported that the suspect has been approaching their homes overnight, leaving items such as a piece of wood or a dollar bill at their front doors.

The suspect appears in home security footage wearing a dark blue ‘ESSENTIALS’ hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a black mask.

Although these incidents are unusual, there is no current threat to public safety.

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspect involved in these incidents.

Residents are advised to contact the non-emergency number at 386-313-4911 if they find any items left by the suspect.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group