0 Mild fever leads to man's multiple amputations, 10 surgeries in Orange County

APOPKA, Fl. - One man is in the fight for his life after having several extremities removed following infection.

Kevin Kelley, 65, was active and healthy when he felt the onset of flu-like symptoms in the middle of January. Over the course of a day, he ended up in the emergency room at AdventHealth Apopka with doctors suggesting he gather his family around him.

"The nurse in the ER told me that I needed to call Kevin's sons in Hawaii and tell them that they needed to get to the hospital," said Kevin's girlfriend Lynn Garapic. "So it was that quickly that it was that serious that they wanted his sons there."

Doctors soon diagnosed Kevin with streptococcus pneumoniae infection. Medication led to blood clots, which then led to purpura fulminans.

Kevin had his hands and feet amputated within two weeks. With family by his side, doctors were amazed at his fight and determination to survive.

"It was devastating, it's something you never want anyone to go through and you don't expect to go through yourself," said Garapic.

Kevin's family still don't know where Kevin contracted the strain that left him a quadruple amputee.

The family remains hopeful after he underwent his tenth surgery Monday.

If you'd like to help pay for Kevin's medical funds or see updates on his progress, click here.

