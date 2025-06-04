Shakira set to heat up Orlando, but storms could also bring the thunder

ORLANDO, Fla. — The excitement is building for Shakira’s concert Wednesday night in Orlando.

However, massive crowds and possible storms could make for traffic issues near Camping World Stadium.

Shakira’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour is set to heat up “The City Beautiful,” but rain and storms could impact the event.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain could pop up before concertgoers arrive at the stadium.

The best chance for heavy rain near west Orlando will be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Venue leaders have said around 70,000 can be in attendance for sold-out concerts at Camping World Stadium.

Leaders are advising Shakira fans that parking is very limited and could be sold out before the show.

A shuttle service will be available starting at 4 p.m. to help move people from Central Boulevard and Hughey Avenue in downtown Orlando to the stadium.

