Florida Lottery players have four new summer scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is thrilled to announce the launch of four new scratch-off games this May, in celebration of summer.

These four thrilling tickets will be available at all Lottery retailers across the state within 48 hours. Ticket prices vary from $1 to $10, offering over $194 million in total cash prizes.

The launch will introduce four new scratch-off games: SUMMER CASH, JAWS®, GUY HARVEY® $1,000,000 FLORIDA BIG BILLS, and SCORCHING HOT 7s.

The SCORCHING HOT 7s scratch-off game, priced at $10, features four grand prizes of $2 million. With over 4.6 million winning tickets available, you can expect a blazing fun experience.

The Florida Lottery May scratch-off games The Florida Lottery introduces four new scratch-off games for May. (The Florida Lottery/The Florida Lottery)

Available for $5, the GUY HARVEY® $1,000,000 FLORIDA BIG BILLS scratch-off game boasts over $48 million in cash prizes and more than 3.4 million winning tickets.

The Florida Lottery May scratch-off games The Florida Lottery introduces four new scratch-off games for May. (The Florida Lottery/The Florida Lottery)

The JAWS® scratch-off game, costing $2, offers eight grand prizes of $50,000! With over $18.9 million in cash rewards and more than 3 million winning tickets, excitement is guaranteed.

The Florida Lottery May scratch-off games The Florida Lottery introduces four new scratch-off games for May. (The Florida Lottery/The Florida Lottery)

The SUMMER CASH scratch-off game, priced at $1, features eight grand prizes of $5,000!It boasts over $8.8 million in cash prizes, including more than 2.9 million winning tickets.

The Florida Lottery May scratch-off games The Florida Lottery introduces four new scratch-off games for May. (The Florida Lottery/The Florida Lottery)

Additionally, from May 19 through June 29, 2025, players can participate in the exciting summer fun Bonus Play for a chance to win summer prizes.

Participants who submit their non-winning May scratch-off tickets* or buy any PICK Daily Game™ ticket (PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, or PICK 5) priced at $1 or more during the promotional period will have the chance to win a $50,000 SUMMER fun prize!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group