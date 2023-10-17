Missing woman, 46, last seen Sunday found dead in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Misty Mireles had last been seen between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, leaving a party off of Underhill Ranch Road in Osteen.

Investigators said Tuesday that they discovered her body near Lake Harney Road.

Read: Uber passenger accused of carjacking driver after argument with friend, police say

“There are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.” The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to the family and friends who were tirelessly searching and hoping for a different outcome.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Altamonte Springs man fighting for life after road rage shooting on I-4, deputies say

UPDATE: We're sad to report that Ms. Mireles has been found deceased in the area of the search near Lake Harney Road. There are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Our sincere condolences to all who were tirelessly searching & hoping for a different outcome. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 17, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group