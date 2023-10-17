Local

Missing woman, 46, last seen Sunday found dead in Volusia County

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Misty Mireles A 46-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon. (Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Misty Mireles had last been seen between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, leaving a party off of Underhill Ranch Road in Osteen.

Investigators said Tuesday that they discovered her body near Lake Harney Road.

“There are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.” The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to the family and friends who were tirelessly searching and hoping for a different outcome.”

