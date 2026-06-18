Mission Resort + Club launches ladies golf tournament series in Lake County

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — Mission Resort + Club is launching a new women’s golf tournament series in Lake County.

The resort will debut the Mission Resort + Club Ladies Team Championship from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.

The event will feature a 36-hole, two-player team format across the resort’s El Campeón and Las Colinas courses.

Organizers said the tournament is open to women golfers of all skill levels.

The weekend will also include a welcome reception, private dinner with live entertainment, player gifts and an awards luncheon.

“We’re excited to create an event that celebrates both competition and camaraderie,” said Bryan Mulry, PGA, director of golf at Mission Resort + Club. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional tournament experience while showcasing the hospitality and championship golf that have made Mission Resort + Club a premier golf destination for generations.”

The new championship is the first in a planned series of annual amateur events at Mission Resort + Club. Men’s, couples and scramble competitions are planned for 2027.

Registration is open, and space is limited.

More information is available on Mission Resort + Club’s golf website.

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