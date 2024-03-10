Mobile home park neighbors on edge as Deland Police search for killer tied to deadly shooting

DELAND, Fla. — Deland Police are still on the lookout for the person they believe shot and killed someone near Sha-De-Land mobile home park early Saturday morning.

Deland Police said it happened just before 4 a.m. Officers responded to a call at the intersection of West Beresford and South Parsons Avenue where they found someone shot and left for dead.

“It’s just scary walking around here now,” said Jaydan Diaz, who also lives nearby.

Investigators said they got ahold of surveillance video that shows the man they believe pulled the trigger was last spotted entering the mobile home park. They describe him as Hispanic, likely between 25 and 35 years old, Snapshots show him wearing a black pack with black shoes, pants and a white shirt.

We showed multiple neighbors the pictures of the suspect, but no one recognized him. Officers also returned to the area around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, going door-to-door, asking neighbors if they saw anything. It’s unclear if they got any leads but Eyewitness News noticed they continued patrolling the area afterwards. It’s something residents believe should be done more often.

“We need more cops around. On every corner,” said Santorielo. “We need more protection”

Channel 9 is still working to learn the identity of the victim.

Anyone who spots someone who resembles the suspect is asked to not approach him. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous. Call Deland Police or the Crimeline.

