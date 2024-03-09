Apopka police investigating shooting in residential area

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Police said that at around 11:39 a.m., they received calls about shots fired.

The incident happened near Myrtle Street and Lake Avenue, investigators said.

According to the police department, when police officers arrived, they located one victim, who was then taken to a local hospital.

The police department said this is still an active investigation.

Channel 9 will provide updates on this story as it becomes available.

See map below for the location.

