Moe’s celebrates National Burrito Day with a BOGO

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Burrito Day is a great way to add a little spice to your lunch.

In honor of National Burrito Day on April 4, Moe’s Southwest Grill celebrates with a BOGO.

To celebrate Burrito Day, the Mexican chain is offering a buy one, get one free burrito or bowl.

Photos: Treasures from Planet Hollywood auction

Foodies can receive a free burrito or bowl when ordering online, in-store, or via the Moe’s Rewards App at participating locations.

The BOGO is only valid on April 4 at participating locations.

Moe’s is also giving 100 guests a chance to win free burritos for a year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group