Monday Night Football: Browns take on the Steelers tonight on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9 tonight for a match-up between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Monday Night Countdown starts at 7:30 p.m. with a matchup preview with expert analysis and predictions. You can tune in from 7:30 to 8 p.m. to get caught up on the latest NFL news and Sunday highlights.

Then, starting at 8:15 p.m., you can keep tuned to Channel 9 to watch the Browns take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Last week, Cleveland (1-0) dominated Cincinnati, 24-3, holding Joe Burrow to only 82 passing yards. Pittsburgh (0-1), on the other hand, was blown out by San Francisco, 30-7.

The Browns haven’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003.

