Monday Night Football: Browns take on the Steelers tonight on Channel 9

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

George Pickens Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9 tonight for a match-up between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Monday Night Countdown starts at 7:30 p.m. with a matchup preview with expert analysis and predictions. You can tune in from 7:30 to 8 p.m. to get caught up on the latest NFL news and Sunday highlights.

Then, starting at 8:15 p.m., you can keep tuned to Channel 9 to watch the Browns take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Last week, Cleveland (1-0) dominated Cincinnati, 24-3, holding Joe Burrow to only 82 passing yards. Pittsburgh (0-1), on the other hand, was blown out by San Francisco, 30-7.

Read: Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves practice with groin injury, questionable for Steelers on Monday night

The Browns haven’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003.

