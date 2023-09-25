Monday Night Football: Buccaneers host Eagles for matchup of unbeaten teams tonight on Channel 9

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Channel 9 is your home for Monday Night Football tonight.

The matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles is expected to be one of the best games from week three of the NFL season with both teams coming in undefeated.

There are only four undefeated teams remaining in the NFL and two of them will meet Monday night when the Buccaneers host the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite the loss of Tom Brady, there’s a buzz surrounding this year’s Tampa Bay Team. They’re the only team in the NFL to start 2-0 each of the last three seasons.

READ: Ticketmaster, StubHub to report resales of over $600 to IRS

The Buccaneers have taken care of business so far in the young season with wins over the Vikings and the Bears.

The lights. The leaders. The legends.



Are you ready for some Monday Night Football?! pic.twitter.com/RAOBpHFeEe — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 25, 2023

Now, it’s time to see how they handle the spotlight against a team that played in the Super Bowl last season.

“It should be a tremendous atmosphere,” Tampa Bay starting Quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “This is one we’re looking forward to. We definitely need to show our best stuff.”

PHOTOS: Travis Kelce through the years

Baker Mayfield is a big reason the Bucs are headed into Monday’s game at 2-0/ He hasn’t committed a turnover and is completing 69-percent of his passes.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium between the Bucs and Eagles is set for 7:15 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group