Monday Night Football: Watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9.

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Philadelphia (8-1) has won three straight games.

Kansas City (7-2) defeated Miami in its last time out, 21-14.

Kansas City beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

