Monday Night Football: Watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football is back on Channel 9.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Philadelphia (8-1) has won three straight games.
Kansas City (7-2) defeated Miami in its last time out, 21-14.
Read: Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says leg injury will end his season with No. 5 Seminoles
Kansas City beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Watch the game live at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 9.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group