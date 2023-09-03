Monitoring one tropical wave that could develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said one strong tropical wave should gradually develop during the upcoming week as it marches off to the west.

It is still too early to tell where this ends up, but we are still monitoring.

Read: Low heat, low rain chances for Sunday

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, Sep. 3 Meteorologist Brian Shields said one strong tropical wave should gradually develop during the upcoming week as it marches off to the west. (WFTV/WFTV)

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group