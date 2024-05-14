More details on Seminole County’s proposed tourism tax revealed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pivotal Seminole County commissioners’ meeting on May 14 will advance a local initiative to find funds to build a $61.1 million indoor sports facility slated for land east of the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The funds would be derived from a proposed new hotel fee — about $1 per room.

Commissioner Jay Zembower said the commissioners’ work that day will be to develop a structural framework for a proposed tourism improvement district and pass it as an ordinance, and he anticipates all the commissioners approving it. Then, it’s up to the county’s hotel owners to decide if they’ll adopt the measure.

Read: Seminole County to push first-of-its-kind tourism tax this month

Power restored to the Seminole Towne Center Power has been restored at the Seminole Towne Center. (WFTV)

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group