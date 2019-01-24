More than 30 vehicles broken into at Winter Park apartment complex, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police are warning residents after more than 30 vehicles were broken into.
Police said valuables were taken in break-ins, which occurred at The Lexington at Winter Park apartments on Lee Road overnight Wednesday.
Officers are warning residents to lock their vehicles.
Police said valuables, including wallets, cellphones, purses and laptops, should not be left inside vehicles.
The Winter Park Police is currently working 30+ vehicle burglaries from the area of 1695/1701 Lee Rd that occurred last night. As a reminder, please remove all valuables from your vehicle such as wallets, cell phones, purses, and laptops.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 24, 2019
