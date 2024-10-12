Morgan & Morgan sues Florida law firm over alleged settlement breach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Morgan & Morgan is suing another Florida law firm tied to an alleged breach of an agreement between the two entities.

Orlando-based Morgan & Morgan law firm is suing Morgan Law Group PA and its founding partner Thomas Jeremiah Morgan Jr. in Orange County Court after the Miami-based firm allegedly broke a settlement from a prior lawsuit with Morgan & Morgan. The new lawsuit alleges that Morgan Law Group had continued “misleading and deceptive” advertising that makes people think they are contacting Morgan & Morgan.

The Miami law firm previously settled with Morgan & Morgan in 2020 in a prior suit which included an agreement for Morgan Law Group to not buy Morgan & Morgan’s Google Ads terms, such as the Morgan & Morgan name, the “For the People” slogan or the names of Morgan & Morgan attorneys.

