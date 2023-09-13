Morocco earthquake hits close to home for Central Florida organization, relief effort underway

ORLANDO, Fla. — The death toll continues to rise in Morocco after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the country Friday night.

More than 2,900 people are dead and thousands have been injured.

While rescuers continue to dig through the rubble trying to find survivors, the Islamic Society of Central Florida is digging into its faith to see what it can do to help the devastated area.

Most of the population in Morocco practices the Islam religion.

But the ISCF told Channel 9 that on the heels of a tragedy like the earthquake, it doesn’t care what religion someone practices.

Members just want to help.

“Whenever a natural disaster happens, the whole world, this is something we all get affected,” said Imam Muhammad Musri, president of the Islamic Society of Central Florida.

Musri lost loved ones to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria earlier this year.

So, the 6.8 magnitude quake that shook Morocco Friday, was a scary reminder.

“I was frightened because it hasn’t happened, an earthquake of that magnitude in Morocco.”

He told WFTV’s Sam Martello that thousands of Moroccans live in Central Florida and that devastating news from over the weekend has been trickling in.

“They were getting these calls from their parents, cousins, and there are casualties, people who lost homes,” Musri said.

The Islamic Society is collecting donations right here in Central Florida.

“They deserve help and we’re going to do what we can. I know it will be a drop in the bucket compared to the need, but it’s something, better than nothing.”

Musri said natural disasters don’t discriminate and the society will be working with the Moroccan Red Crescent to help however possible.

“We don’t care what somebody’s religion is. They are our brothers and sisters in humanity. We will give them the aid they deserve.”

To learn more about the Islamic Society of Florida and its donation efforts, click here.

