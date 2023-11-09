Mother of 10-year-old girl accused of killing neighbor to appear in Orange County courtroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County judge will get an update Thursday on the case against the mother of a 10-year-old girl accused of killing her neighbor.

Orlando police say Lakrisha Isaac got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers last Memorial Day.

Isaac is accused of handing her daughter a backpack with a gun inside.

Witnesses told us the 10-year-old pulled out the gun and shot and killed Rodgers.

The child has not been charged in the case.

