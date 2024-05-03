Mother of 10-year-old girl accused of shooting, killing Orlando woman takes plea deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a 10-year-old girl that police said fatally shot a neighbor has taken a plea deal.

Police said the daughter of Lakrisha Isaac pulled the trigger, but it was Lakrisha who was involved in an argument with her neighbor, Lashuan Rodgers.

Investigators said Isaac handed her child a bag containing the firearm, and then the child pulled out the gun and shot Rodgers.

Watch: Social media dispute led to woman’s fatal shooting by 10-year-old neighbor, investigators say

