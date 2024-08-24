Mother of Madeline Soto knew she was groomed, abused before death, report says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An 82-page case supplemental report gave details about how Madeline Soto ended up in a wooded area and how she died.

The documents from Kissimmee Police Department go into details from the date the teen went missing in February to April when Stephen Sterns was indicted for first-degree pre-meditated murder.

During the investigation, documents state that detectives asked her mother, Jennifer Soto, if she believed Sterns was guilty.

“I asked her what she thought Stephan was guilty of, and she replied, “he’s been grooming and abusing my child,” page 37 of the Case Supplemental report.

Read: Madeline Soto case: Police have no plans to charge Jennifer Soto, sources say

The documents state Madeline died by strangulation. It states her body was carried over the locked barbed wire fence.

“Based upon the clothing description seen on several videos, the body did appear to be that of Madeline. The lock to the farm was still locked and didn’t appear to be tampered with. Stephan would have had to drop Madeline’s body over the barbed wire fence or where the gate was. Then move her body to the location where she was found,” page 60 of the Case Supplemental report.

The medical examiner on the scene stated her socks were clean, which indicated she never walked on her own.

Read: Body-worn footage shows Stephan Sterns led deputies in wrong direction of Madeline Soto’s body

The documents state that during the autopsy, the medical examiner expressed concern over Madeline’s hyoid bone in her neck.

After the teen’s body was located, detectives interviewed Sterns and Jennifer’s roommate. The documents state the roommate told detectives around 2:30 am, on the night of Madeline’s 13th birthday party, she heard noises coming from the room that Madeline and Sterns shared.

It also stated the next morning, while making breakfast, she saw Sterns “acting odd” and going up and down the stairs and in and out of the apartment. She also said Sterns was washing clothes, “which she never seen him do.”

Read: Madeline Soto: A timeline of her disappearance & death

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Madeline Soto: Search for missing girl enters 5th day in Orange County

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group