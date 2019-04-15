0 Mother of fatally beaten toddler says boy's ghost proclaimed her boyfriend's innocence

ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of an Orlando toddler who was fatally beaten said she knows her boyfriend is innocent.

Victoria Toth said the ghost of her son, Jayce Martin, visited her to tell her of Johnathan Pursglove's innocence.

Toth and Pursglove plan to marry, even though they each face a manslaughter charge in connection with the 2-year-old's death.

Read: Orlando mom accused of killing 2-year-old son claims his ghost told her everything would be OK

"We can share anything with each other," Pursglove told Toth of his wedding vows during a jailhouse visit. "That's just a little hint at what my vows have."

Pursglove has remained jailed in lieu of bail, and Toth was released from jail after paying bail and had been living with Pursglove's family.

"We're probably not even going to make it that far. We're going to have sex first," Pursglove told Toth during the visit.

"Yeah, I think so, too," Toth said.

"Because I don't think either one of us are going to have really much self-restraint," Pursglove said.

I'm listening to more jailhouse phone calls between Victoria Toth and Johnathan Pursglove for #WFTV at 5:25. And I can tell you there are more surprises! pic.twitter.com/kySu4pYxMG — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) April 15, 2019

Toth said she knows that Pursglove will be free some day, citing a psychic who claims to be in contact with Jayce's spirit.

"Jayce even told me that it's not true," Toth said. "Jayce is telling me that he's pissed off at my parents, and I can't do anything to help -- to make them open their eyes."

Toth and Pursglove are charged as co-defendants. Their trial is scheduled for July.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.