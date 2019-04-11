0 Orlando mom accused of killing 2-year-old son claims his ghost told her everything would be OK

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death is now claiming that his ghost is telling her everything will be okay after she and her boyfriend went to jail.

Police said that Victoria Toth and Johnathan Pursglove have been having conversations even though the two have been instructed not to.

The couple are accused of beating 2-year-old Jayce Martin to death in July 2018.

A medical examiner said they boy had been sucker-punched hard enough to drive his spine through his intestines.

Detectives believe Toth didn't take her son to a hospital because she knew it would result in the arrest of her boyfriend.

Jailhouse records revealed conversations between the two and Pursglove's mother worrying more about Pursglove's car being impounded.

"He goes and sits down at his desk, looks something up on the computer, probably at what your charges were or some kind of crap and goes 'we can't do anything,'" jailhouse records revealed Pursglove's mom said.

Other conversations steered toward the death of Jayce.

"I talk to Jayce and he tells me that this is something that we are supposed to go through," said Toth. "Hearing Jayce tell me that we're going to get through it gives me something to hold onto."

Toth previously believed the ghost of her 2-year-old son was following her around and playing pranks, according to phone calls.

It was discovered that Toth was visiting Pursglove at the Orange County Jail earlier in the year, but the act was overlooked due to a clerical error.

