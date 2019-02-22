Orlando mom accused of killing her toddler allowed to live with witness who will testify against her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando mom accused of killing her toddler will be allowed to live with one of the witnesses testifying against her until her trial, an Orange County judge ruled Friday.
In court Friday, prosecutors said they wanted Victoria Toth kicked out the house. Instead, the judge ordered that Toth and her roommate can not talk about the case.
Toth’s roommate is her boyfriend Johnathan Pursglove’s sister. Pursglove also is in jail facing charges related to the death of Toth’s son last July.
Pursglove allegedly beat the toddler and Toth is accused of letting her son suffer for days until he died without any medical attention.
Judge is denying the motion to bar Toth from living with Pursglove's sister. She will be able to continue to live there, but basically has to not talk about the case with her on the honor system. #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 22, 2019
Defense says not allowing Toth to live with Pursglove's sister would be cruel: “She lives with the co-defendant’s sister, who’s an adult woman and has a 13-year-old son. It’s the only way she can live.” #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 22, 2019
I'm in court this morning for a bond modification hearing involving Victoria Toth, who's accused of killing her 2yo son Jayce Martin last July. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/RsvBBrsJGE— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 22, 2019
