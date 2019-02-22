  • Orlando mom accused of killing her toddler allowed to live with witness who will testify against her

    By: Field Sutton

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando mom accused of killing her toddler will be allowed to live with one of the witnesses testifying against her until her trial, an Orange County judge ruled Friday.

    In court Friday, prosecutors said they wanted Victoria Toth kicked out the house. Instead, the judge ordered that Toth and her roommate can not talk about the case.

    Toth’s roommate is her boyfriend Johnathan Pursglove’s sister. Pursglove also is in jail facing charges related to the death of Toth’s son last July.

    Pursglove allegedly beat the toddler and Toth is accused of letting her son suffer for days until he died without any medical attention.

