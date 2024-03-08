Motorcyclist dies after crashing on SR-429 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA, Fla. — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened Thursday evening along State Road 429.

Shortly after 5 p.m., troopers responded to the area of mile marker 5, near Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

READ: Orange County firefighters respond to large fire at mobile home park

On scene, they determined the motorcyclist, while traveling northbound on SR-429, ran off the highway at a curve in the road.

Troopers said the rider struck a guardrail on the inside shoulder of the roadway and was thrown from his bike.

He died at the crash site.

READ: Madeline Soto: Story Jennifer Soto gave law enforcement doesn’t line up with what investigators know

FHP did not release his name, but said he was 39 years old and lived in Davenport.

Troopers also said the man was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group