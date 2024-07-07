Motorcyclist dies after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:08 p.m. in Orange County.

According to a news release, a 2006 Suzuki GSX1300R was traveling westbound on State Road 50 approaching Cox Drive in the inside lane.

A 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on East Colonial Drive Approaching Cox Drive in the inside lane ahead of the motorcycle.

Investigators said the motorcyclist failed to slow down for the truck ahead and caused the front of the motorcycle to hit the right end of the truck.

FHP said the impact caused the 36-year-old man motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle and the bike continued off the roadway and hit a ditch.

Troopers said the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The truck driver and the passengers were not injured in the crash.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

