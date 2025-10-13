Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Melbourne was killed in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 1 near Orbiter Court late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. when an unknown vehicle struck the rear of a 2025 Jiang Zhon motorcycle, causing the rider to be ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the unknown vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Parrish Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, and authorities are seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group